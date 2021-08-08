Fort Worth police bust 55 people and 30 cars in street-racing operation: “We don’t tolerate that here”

Pixabay

55 people were arrested, and 30 vehicles got towed in a street racing operation that took place late on Friday night in Fort Worth’s north side, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

Officer Jimmy Pollozani, the Fort Worth police spokesman, revealed that the operation was set up at about 10 p.m., on Friday night. The location was close to the 5600 block of Sandshell Drive, northeast of interstates 35W and 820, as the news outlet points out.

40 officers were involved in the operation, which was organized after investigators determined that street racing was going to happen at that precise location.

The people who got arrested are currently charged with reckless driving, street racing and evading arrest. There are also counts for being a spectator, according to the spokesman.

Some of the 55 people who were taken into custody were juveniles and because of their age, they were not taken to jail, Pollozani explained.

In April Fort Worth City Council passed an ordinance that makes it illegal to watch street racing or car stunts on public roads, parking lots and highways, KXAS-TV (NBC5) reported. A similar ordinance was approved by Dallas City Council in May 2020.

According to Pollozani, Fort Worth authorities have seen an alarming increase in street racing incidents, as well as “takeovers,” in which the vehicles block an intersection or a parking lot and spin in circles and burn rubber. These activities have become more frequent during the pandemic.

Officers will continue to monitor diligently any street racing activities around town, Pollozani added.

“A lot of this stuff was coordinated through social media and word of mouth. I can tell you this: we’re not going to tolerate street racing here in Fort Worth.”