Suspected shooter flees Arlington police, ends chase with final slam into SUV

Pixabay

A suspect who was running away from Arlington police in his car lost his life after he led officers on hot pursuit and crashed into an SUV, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

Arlington authorities got the emergency call mentioning a shooting on Friday night, at about 9:30 p.m. The incident took place in the 800 block of Timberlake Drive, as the news outlet points out.

As soon as the crews arrived on the scene, they spotted a possible suspect in the incident leaving the area in his vehicle, as stated in a news release.

Officers found the car, which was a Chevrolet Impala, but when they attempted to stop it, the driver refused to pull over and a chase followed.

The pursuit headed east to Grand Prairie. The suspect eventually lost control of his car and slammed into an SUV in the 2300 block of Marshall Drive. The SUV had stopped to give priority to emergency vehicles that were coming on the westbound lanes of the road, based on official statements.

The suspect was ejected from his car. First responders transported the man to a local hospital so he could get treatment for his injuries, but it was too late to save him. The suspect was pronounced dead as soon as he got to the hospital. Authorities have not released his name and age yet.

A passenger travelling in the suspect’s car was also taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they are expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the incident.

Arlington ad Grand Prairie police have teamed up to investigate the crash and the initial shooting incident. No additional information was given out about the two violent incidents on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone who has useful information about the shooting or witnessed the crash needs to get in touch with authorities as soon as possible.