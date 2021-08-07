Death row may be in store for man who murdered San Antonio detective

Pixabay

A San Antonio jury is faced with a difficult decision after a man was convicted for slaying a police detective.

The jury began deliberating on August 6 on whether the man should spend his life in jail or if he is dangerous enough to go to death row, as reported by CBS DFW.

What are the details?

The closing arguments were given on Friday morning during the sentencing part of the trial of Otis McKane. The man was found guilty of capital murder by a Bexar County jury. He shot and killed Detective Benjamin Marconi in November 2016.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Prosecutors stated that the man is a constant danger to society because he is a sociopath, but McKane’s attorneys argued that it wasn’t true.

While he was being taken to prison after the shooting death, McKane shared with reporters that he had “lashed out at someone who didn’t deserve it,” as the news outlet points out. The man admitted he was upset with the whole court system.

However, the fact that he attacked a bailiff right after he found out the jurors returned a guilty verdict certainly doesn’t help his case. They only needed 25 minutes’ deliberation to get to that conclusion.

That same jury is now pondering whether McKane should spend the rest of his life in jail without parole or if the death penalty is the right punishment for what he did.

No additional information about the decision is available for now. It remains to be seen which way the jury goes and what arguments they use to back up their choice.