How can dog walking prevent crime in Arlington?

Pixabay

Arlington Police is calling all dog walkers. Now you can help make your neighborhood safe by simply walking your dog and training your eyes.

The Dog Walker Watch program has been launched to involve residents the city’s wellbeing and to provide a new way to notice and report suspicious activity before it becomes dangerous.

What are the details?

Arlington Police Department has designed a new program with the aim of increasing awareness to crime and bringing wrongdoers to justice sooner and more effectively than ever before.

The Dog Walker Watch Awareness program is meant for “neighbors who are familiar with their community and are out in their neighborhoods on a regular basis, with or without a dog,” as stated on the department’s social media page.

Keep in mind that taking part in this program will not require any commitment from you beyond your regular routine. Everyone will receive training to be able to effectively spot and report any strange or suspicious activity.

How can you join the program?

Arlington police will organize a meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021. It is set to start at 6:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. at the Arlington Police Department, South District Service Center.

The address is 1030 SW Green Oaks Blvd. Arlington, TX. 76017.

No dogs will be allowed at the presentation meeting at the station.

Arlington residents who want to take part in the meeting and try out the program can RSVP by calling 817-459-5723.

What do you think of this new initiative? Will it help prevent violence and more crimes in Arlington? Have you tried it informally already, noticing unusual things while out with your pet?