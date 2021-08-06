Dallas, TX

Parkland nurses battling COVID and PTSD: “We’re slowly bleeding away”

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkt4N_0bKF2wWW00
Pixabay

COVID-weary nurses from Parkland Hospital are struggling with the staffing crisis and mental health issues, many on the verge of physical and mental breakdown.

As their colleagues go in search of better paying jobs or to get counselling for PTSD, those who are left wonder how much longer they can take it, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

“We will do whatever we can for as long as we can. But eventually there’s not going to be enough of us to do it,” Parkland executive nurse Judy Herrington shared with the news outlet.

She said that the struggle is not just about finding enough caregivers, it is also hard to keep them when they are all so close to breakdown.

“We were putting plugs in holes that weren’t sufficient. The best I could do was ‘give you a half nurse here and a half nurse there.’ Everybody was mad,” was the reaction after Parkland had to declare a capacity disaster.

Many nurses choose early retirement rather than have to face a different COVID-19 variant. Others just can’t find reliable childcare and don’t trust their kids will be safe from the virus. Some are also lured by high-pay temporary gigs. “It’s a cash cow out there right now to be an RN,”Herrington said.

A large number of nurses are also going because they have given their all and now have to deal with varying degrees of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We are slowly bleeding away,” Herrington concluded.

“Do we have the mental capacity to be able to take care of these patients? Can we go through another two months, six months, a year of taking care of COVID patients and reliving the same thing over and over? Hearing their cries for 12 hours, night after night, I know what that’s like now. To have a kids say goodbye to their mom on Zoom,” charge nurse Perla Sanchez-Perez said.
“Many of us have sought therapy to fix the trauma we’ve endured. We’re not broken, but there’s something that’s not clicking, some little PTSD. Some people might call it scared or worry, but it’s all over the place. Now we know what that monster looks like, and we have to go face him again,” she added.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
21144 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

Dallas County, TX

12 parents join Judge Clay Jenkins asking for masks to be required in schools: “We are terrified”

The 12 parents have stated in their claim filed on Monday that they believe the governor’s order should be blocked and school districts must be allowed to put mask mandates in place to protect their children, as The Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story
Dallas County, TX

Darriynn Brown indicted on capital murder for Cash Gernon’s death

A Dallas County grand jury handed the indictment of Darriynn Ronnell Brown for killing Cash Gernon on Monday, as court records show. The man is accused of taking the boy from his bed and then stabbing him to death, as The Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

TCU faculty plead for more COVID protocols in Fort Worth: “We’re all scared, tired and angry”

Faculty at TCU are coming forward to voice their concerns as COVID-19 cases surge due to the highly contagious delta variant. They are deeply concerned about the lack of clear policies for the upcoming semester, as The Star-Telegram reports.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Former Vandelay employees claim company fired Black and Latino workers for being “ugly”

Two former employees from Vandelay Hospitality Group in Dallas are accusing the company of laying off Black and Latino workers for being “ugly,” as specified in two lawsuits.Read full story
Springtown, TX

Driver who opened fire in road rage incident jailed on drug and weapons charges

A Springtown man was taken into custody after he opened fire during a road rage incident that took place earlier this month, as reported by CBS DFW. Parker County Sheriff’s deputies revealed that the incident took place in the evening, on August 5. The location of the shooting was along East State Highway 199, as the news outlet points out.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas reports first West Nile death in 2021

Dallas County officials have reported the first death of a resident who contracted the West Nile virus. The victim was 90 years old and lived in Dallas, according to NBC DFW. The person who died after contracting the virus has not been identified by the Dallas County Health and Human Services, based on medical confidentiality and personal privacy.Read full story
Allen, TX

Allen parents split over virtual learning options and masks: “We have to weigh withdrawing from public school”

As the semester is about to start a workshop was packed with Allen parents asking for changes to the COVID-19 safety protocol, as reported by NBC DFW. Several parents urged the school board to let students study from home, in a virtual model. They also asked the district to take similar action to Dallas ISD and impose a mask mandate on all campuses.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Downtown Dallas restaurant owner ends up in ER after refusing service to Black family

Downtown Dallas restaurant Ravenna Italian Grille & Bar made it through the pandemic months and didn’t suffer during the protests that damaged several properties. However, a social media video alleging racial discrimination has raised a major backlash, as the Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story
58 comments
San Antonio, TX

Man gets shot in the face while sitting in truck and talking to his wife on the phone at gas station

A San Antonio man was shot and killed while he was at a gas station, sitting in his pickup truck and talking on the phone with his wife, as The Star-Telegram points out. San Antonio police revealed that the victim was in his late 50s. He was killed at about 10:45 p.m., on Monday night while he was in the Exxon gas station parking lot, as reported by KENS.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Man who killed Oak Cliff student gets 60 years in jail: “He’s not a monster because he meant to kill her stepfather?”

Jeremy Lamont Warren did not dispute that he shot and killed NeQuacia Jacobs. He did, however, argue that his bullets were not meant for the teenager. He allegedly tried to kill her stepfather when he struck the 18-year-old girl.Read full story
4 comments
Allen, TX

16-year-old girl missing since Saturday night from Allen

Allen authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager. She has been gone since Saturday night and no one has seen the girl since that time, as The Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story
Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie family after deadly speeding crash: “They were getting ready for the first day of school”

A teenager was killed in a weekend crash in Waxahachie and five others are still in the hospital. All the victims were getting ready to start school on Thursday. Instead, one family is having a candlelit vigil and has to plan a funeral, as WFAA reports.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Gov. Abbott seeks out-of-state help to combat COVID-19 cases surge. No more elective procedures?

Over the past week more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases were reported across Texas, the highest number in six months, as The Dallas Morning News highlights. As hospitalization numbers are on the rise, Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the strategy that will be used to alleviate the pressure on medical workers. The action plan includes turning to out-of-state medical workers to combat the crisis.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Dozens of nurses and health care workers protest mask mandate in Fort Worth

At the end of July, Methodist Health System announced its workers will have to be fully vaccinated. This requirement comes as COVID-19 cases surge and the number of hospitalizations continues to grow each day due to the highly contagious delta variant.Read full story
7 comments
Garland, TX

Triple murder at Garland apartment complex. Gunmen made off into the night

Three men were killed while sitting outside their apartments near Kingsley Road when two shooters showed up with guns and opened fire. The attack took place on Monday night and Garland police are searching for 2 suspects who are still at large, as The Star-Telegram reports.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth woman shoots boyfriend in the head during alleged assault

Fort Worth authorities are investigating a late-night incident during which a woman shot and killed her boyfriend. She told detectives that the man had tried to assault her, as The Star-Telegram reports.Read full story
9 comments
Plano, TX

Plano ISD offers temporary virtual option for pre-K to 6th-grade students: “Parents will be learning coaches”

Plano parents will be serving as “learning coaches” to make sure their kids get feedback and all the support they need as the temporary virtual learning option is put in place for students from pre-K to 6th grade.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Former Dallas officer indicted for tasing suspect in sheriff’s car

A former officer with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was indicted Monday for allegedly mistreating a prisoner while the man was being transported in the squad car in October 2019, as The Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story

Comments / 3

Community Policy