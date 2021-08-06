Parkland nurses battling COVID and PTSD: “We’re slowly bleeding away”

Pixabay

COVID-weary nurses from Parkland Hospital are struggling with the staffing crisis and mental health issues, many on the verge of physical and mental breakdown.

As their colleagues go in search of better paying jobs or to get counselling for PTSD, those who are left wonder how much longer they can take it, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

“We will do whatever we can for as long as we can. But eventually there’s not going to be enough of us to do it,” Parkland executive nurse Judy Herrington shared with the news outlet.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

She said that the struggle is not just about finding enough caregivers, it is also hard to keep them when they are all so close to breakdown.

“We were putting plugs in holes that weren’t sufficient. The best I could do was ‘give you a half nurse here and a half nurse there.’ Everybody was mad,” was the reaction after Parkland had to declare a capacity disaster.

Many nurses choose early retirement rather than have to face a different COVID-19 variant. Others just can’t find reliable childcare and don’t trust their kids will be safe from the virus. Some are also lured by high-pay temporary gigs. “It’s a cash cow out there right now to be an RN,”Herrington said.

A large number of nurses are also going because they have given their all and now have to deal with varying degrees of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We are slowly bleeding away,” Herrington concluded.

“Do we have the mental capacity to be able to take care of these patients? Can we go through another two months, six months, a year of taking care of COVID patients and reliving the same thing over and over? Hearing their cries for 12 hours, night after night, I know what that’s like now. To have a kids say goodbye to their mom on Zoom,” charge nurse Perla Sanchez-Perez said.

“Many of us have sought therapy to fix the trauma we’ve endured. We’re not broken, but there’s something that’s not clicking, some little PTSD. Some people might call it scared or worry, but it’s all over the place. Now we know what that monster looks like, and we have to go face him again,” she added.