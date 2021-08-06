With no virtual option, Arlington parents try to enroll kids in Austin ISD: “I’m ok with you believing I'm paranoid”

Pixabay

Anne Miller, of Arlington, has been watching the numbers of COVID-19 infections and it seems to her that they paint a very grim picture. The mother has been struggling to decide whether to send her daughter to school amidst all this, but homeschooling seems just as challenging.

She has just started exploring the option of enrolling her daughter in a virtual school 200 miles away. Austin ISD is accepting applications for students outside the district, as WFAA reports.

What are the details?

The Arlington mother felt confident about sending her daughter to school back in April, when all the numbers were down but now, she is very concerned because of the contagious delta variant.

“We went back to school shopping already, got her new school clothes, and registered her. Everybody was getting vaccinated, and it was very hopeful,” Miller shared with the station.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Two weeks ago, she decided it was just too risky to send her daughter to a classroom, so she considered homeschooling. However, that’s a challenge in itself and she knows her decision to keep her child at home will be criticized.

“I feel for my daughter that this is the right decision. Honestly, your feeling doesn't affect me, and I'm ok with you believing I'm paranoid.”

The woman has recently been exploring a different option that may allow her daughter to keep learning virtually, even if it is at a school district 200 miles away. Austin ISD has opened applications for students who don’t live in the district.

“We are listening to parents’ demands. We know they're concerned and we hope this is one way to ease those concerns,” Eduardo Villa of Austin ISD said for the outlet.

Villa explained that students living in the district area will still get first priority for virtual options. Since the state is not offering help with funding this type of learning, the district has stated it will be using its own resources to fund it.

Villa revealed to WFAA that Austin ISD will spend $,4,500 foe each virtual student on the first semester.

Miller has already applied and said she would be “exhilarated” if her daughter gets that opportunity. Austin ISD has stated that less than 1% of its students have chosen the virtual option until now. It is not clear how many students outside the district will be accepted.

“They'll be put on a waiting list and depending on the demand we're analyzing those numbers currently,” Villa added.