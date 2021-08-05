“Overwhelmed and exhausted”: COVID-19 testing demand climbs higher for Dallas County

Pixabay

Dallas County conducted over 64,000 coronavirus tests during the last week, taking the demand back to February levels.

The line of cars waiting at the drive-thru testing is getting longer as people want to know if they’re still safe, according to The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

Sonia Herrera had got into the routine of arriving to the testing site where she works at 8 a.m., putting on her mask and purple gloves and heading out to help the people who drive up.

During the last seven days the line of cars already waiting when she gets to work is much longer, with 30 to 40 cars spilling out into the road. Herrera works at the drive-thru YesNoCovid in an old gas station at Northwest Highway and Abrams Road in northeast Dallas, as the news outlet points out.

The woman shared with the outlet that the site usually does 30 to 40 coronavirus tests a day. However, in the past week they’ve had to test 100, sometimes even 200 people in one day.

“I am very exhausted and overwhelmed,” Herrera said.

The higher demand for testing comes along with the spike in hospitalizations for COVID-19 infections, particularly with the highly contagious delta variant.

Kendra Thompson, 30, came to the YesNoCovid testing site with her 2-year-old son in a stroller. The woman went to a birthday party last weekend, the first gathering she’d enjoyed since the beginning of the pandemic, but knew she wanted to get tested right after she got back.

“I just wanted to be safe because I have him. I knew this was up the street,” she said for the outlet.

Thompson did not get the vaccine shots and none of her family members have done it either. She said she would consider the vaccine when it gets full approval.

“I’m open to it, just not right now, “she concluded.