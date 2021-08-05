Push for Fort Worth pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine: “It could prevent you from dying and not meeting your baby"

Pixabay

Several local hospitals in Fort Worth are reporting a rise in infection cases for moms-to-be. Baylor Scott & White stated that there’s a spike in cases among pregnant women and many need to be hospitalized, as reported by CBS DFW.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is also currently recommending the COVID-19 immunization shots for pregnant and nursing women.

What are the details?

Ceceliana Carrasco wishes that option had been available to her back in December when she had her baby.

“It’s really emotional because I didn’t get to meet my baby until three weeks after he was born,” the woman shared with CBS 11 News. When she was 33 weeks pregnant, she had to be taken to hospital because she got infected.

The last thing she remembers about that time was when she got intubated, but the birth is a blur.

“He was born by himself. He didn’t have that mom-son moment, even my husband didn’t get to see him right away,” the woman said for the station.

“We’re seeing more pregnant women in our ICU than we did back in January and February,” Dr. James Herd, The Chief Medical Officer at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Fort Worth said, highlighting how concerning it is that the cases are surging among pregnant women.

The specialist explained that while having COVID-19 is complicated in itself, pregnancy can add significant risks.

“Women require a little bit more oxygen, a higher oxygen saturation, to be able to pass oxygen on to the baby,” Dr. Herd said.

The doctor also pointed out that in the third trimester women’s lungs can’t expand the same way and any extra fluid caused by the infection can cause pulmonary edema and trouble ventilating, according to the news outlet. He also said that researchers haven’t found any cases of congenital abnormalities and there won’t be a higher risk of preterm labor.

“If anything, it seems to be protective. Obviously, it protects you against severe illness if you were to get the COVID virus and it confers some immunity to the baby, which is great,” Dr. Herd concluded.

Carrasco urges future moms to consider their choices and to talk to their doctors.

“It could prevent you from dying or being in where I was, you know intubated and not even get to meet your baby,” the woman said.