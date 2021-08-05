Woman discovered in box after delivery driver saw package move on its own

Pixabay

Police officers in Eagle Pass, Texas, found a woman hiding in a large cardboard box. They had been alerted by the delivery driver who saw the package attempting to move around, as Click2 Houston reports.

What are the details?

Eagle Pass authorities got the call reporting the suspicious package which seemed to be able to move at about 2:30 p.m., on Monday. The incident took place in the 1200 block of Bryan Street, as the news outlet points out.

Officers arrived swiftly on the scene and proceeded to check the “restless” package. On looking closely at the box, they discovered that a woman was hiding inside.

Officials stated that the woman was coming from Honduras. She was promptly removed by officers and then turned over to agents with the United States Border Patrol.

Eagle Pass authorities have stated that the investigation is now being run by Homeland Security. No information was provided about the way the woman managed to “ship” herself or how she could make it so far while living in a box.

No further details were given out about the shocking incident. If the delivery driver hadn’t been cautious and noticed the movements, the woman may have got away with it. One can’t help but wonder for how long she had to stay inside and how she could survive with no food or water.

Hopefully, extra security measures will prevent this happening again. The shock of receiving a bouncy, moving, alive package that you didn’t order can’t compare to anything!