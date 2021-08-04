Parents demand action from Plano ISD: “Use masks. Put the Plexiglass back. We own it. We paid for it”

Pexels

As the delta COVID-19 variant spreads and the number of cases spikes, many parents in Plano are worried about having their kids back in the classroom.

About a dozen parents asked Plano Independent School District’s board for strict policies to protect their children. This happened on Tuesday night, as reported by Fox News.

What are the details?

“The reality here is we know we can take reasonable steps to improve the safety and the health of our environment. Why are we not doing that?” one parent asked the board.

Some wished to have last year’s safety strategies put back in place because of the spike in the number of infections, particularly for younger kids.

“You as leaders, our principals and our teachers as leaders, need to show mask wearing as a normalcy. I would like to be able to put the Plexiglass back. We own it. We paid for it. We should use it,” a parent told the board members.

“Need to make it a culture of mask wearing since that is what the CDC has put out. Need to make it a culture of social distancing,” another parent added.

Unfortunately, Plano ISD said its hands are tied with the banning of mask mandates and no funds for virtual learning, as the news outlet points out.

Many parents are worried about the start of school for children under 12, who are too young to have the vaccine shots. The revised guidelines approved by Plano ISD don’t include quarantine or contact tracing for COVID-19 positive cases. The public health department will be handling that.