Gunman gets life in prison for shooting spree that ended in two murders, robbery, and deadly threats

Pixabay

A man will be spending his life in jail after he pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday. He was sentenced to life in prison for slaying two people in a shooting spree that took place in 2016, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

The two murders occurred in Dallas and Cedar Hills. The man also robbed and threatened a woman with his gun, the Dallas County district attorney’s office said.

What are the details?

Silvestre Franco-Luviano, 48, shot and killed 23-year-old Ruben Moreno in Dallas and 44-year-old Welton Betts in Cedar Hill. After killing the two men, the shooter broke into a house in Cedar Hill. He drove off in a stolen Lexus after threatening a woman with his gun.

Franco-Luviano was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Betts. He also got 25 years in jail for killing Moreno and another 25 years for the aggravated robbery and threatening the woman, according to the DA’s office.

Franco-Luviano was arrested in September 2016 and his trial for capital murder was set to start later in August, as the news outlet points out.

The sentence “spares the family the pain of going through a jury trial and having to watch that video of their loved one being murdered,” prosecutor LaQuita Long wrote in a statement.

Brook Busbee, the man’s defense attorney, did not offer any comments on the sentence.

Bringing justice to the victims’ families and also avoiding a long trial in which they would have had to relive the terrible moments when their loved ones were killed goes a long way toward regaining a sense of closure.