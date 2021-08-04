Man arrested at DFW Airport for swindling $100,000 by using Pinterest photos. He was going to Cancun

Pixabay

Richard Wortham set up several construction businesses, promoting a whole range of fake services to customers and taking more than $100,000 from trusting people.

Investigators say it was all a scam and the man never came back to even one address to start the construction projects people had paid for, as reported by The Star Telegram.

What are the details?

Authorities revealed that Wortham entered into service contracts in several states, but he never started any construction project. His scams included a fake project in Parker County in January.

The social media page for his business called Seventy 18 Construction included photos from several projects he pretended to have accomplished, but detectives soon learned they were all downloaded from Pinterest.

The man was taken into custody at the DFW International Airport on July 15. He was about to board a flight to Cancun, Mexico, as the news outlet points out.

The warrants on his name were from Parker County and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming. The Parker County warrant was for theft of property and the Wyoming one for unauthorized use of personal information.

The 36-year-old man was initially taken to Parker County jail in Weatherford but has since been released after posting the $30,000 bond on July 24.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier stated that one of the conditions imposed for his bond was to give up his passport to authorities.

Sheriff’s investigators teamed up with Laramie County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming and discovered that Wortham allegedly swindled more than $100,000 from unsuspecting victims. Officials stated that Wortham, who is the owner of Seventy 18 Construction, signed binding agreements with the victims for various construction jobs, but once the money was exchanged, they never saw him again.