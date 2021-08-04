Dallas police go after bank robber, he hit Wells Fargo and Bank of America on Monday

Dallas Police Department

A man has attacked several banks in the Dallas area during the last few weeks. His most recent holdups took place on Monday afternoon, when the robber hit up a Wells Fargo bank and then moved on the Bank of America, just 10 miles away from the first place, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the robber and bring him to justice.

What are the details?

The most recent robberies happened on Monday, according to official incident reports.

At about 1:45 p.m., officers got an emergency call mentioning a bank robbery. The incident took place at the Wells Fargo at 18126 Preston Road, near Frankford and Preston roads in Far North Dallas, as the news outlet points out.

Not long after the first hit, police got notified about another robbery. This time the suspect stopped at the Bank of America at 6019 Berkshire Lane in North Dallas. The location of the second robbery was only 10 miles away from the first incident on the same day.

Police records revealed that the man used a gun for both robberies. Officials believe the same person is responsible for robbing the Wells Fargo at 8448 Abrams Road in Lake Highlands on June 21. No other information was given out about that robbery.

Dallas police also got a call about a bank robbery on July 12, at about 10:45 a.m. The incident took place at the Wells Fargo at 14999 Preston Road in Far North Dallas, officials said. In the incident report obtained by the outlet it is mentioned that the suspect made verbal threats to carry out the robbery.

On Tuesday authorities stated that the same person is likely responsible for robbing a bank outside Dallas, but they didn’t specify where or when it happened.

Anyone who has relevant information about the robberies, can provide video footage or knows the name and likely location of the suspect is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-3692. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.