Fort Worth man turns up dead under highway overpass on Loop 820

Pixabay

The body of a 46-year-old Fort Worth man was found under a ramp at the Interstate 30 and Loop 820 East interchange last week, as reported by The Star Telegram.

The man was found close to an apparently abandoned truck.

What are the details?

Fort Worth authorities have revealed that police department employees stopped near what looked like an abandoned truck on the freeway. The incident took place on Thursday, as the news outlet points out.

Once they approached the vehicle and started searching around the truck, the employees suddenly spotted the body of a man. The victim was under the eastbound Loop 820 ramp toward the bridge for I-30.

All westbound lanes on I-30 had to be closed off while authorities gathered evidence and tried to find an explanation for what happened to the man. It took about an hour until the two left lanes were reopened for normal traffic.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not made a ruling on the cause of death. It is not known how the man died, if there is any foul play involved or if it was an accident. As the investigation goes on more details will come up to explain how the man’s life ended.

Anyone who has information about the incident, can link the man to any attacker or likely suspect or knows of relevant circumstances that could help explain why the body turned up at that location is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.