Man gets shot in the head in Oak Lawn, gunman is still free

Pixabay

A 27-year-old man lost his life after getting shot in Oak Lawn during the weekend, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

Dallas police got the emergency call reporting a shooting at about 2:40 a.m., on Saturday. The location of the violent incident was in the 3700 block of Lemmon Avenue, near Oak Lawn Avenue, as the news outlet points out.

As soon as first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle. He had been shot and was seriously injured. The man had been shot in the head and he was transported immediately to a local hospital so he could get treatment.

Unfortunately, the was not much that could be done for him. The Dallas County medical examiner’s office stated that the man died due to the extent of the injuries. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kevin Li.

Officials did not reveal if any suspects were identified in the incident or if anyone has been taken into custody. The motive for the shooting death is not known.

Anyone who has relevant information about the attack, knows the victim, can point to a prior conflict that may have triggered the shooting or can give the name and likely location of the attacker is asked to contact Detective Alex Zabriskie at 214-671-4332 and refer to case No. 136186-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also giving out a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that brings about an arrest or an indictment in this case. You can call 214-373-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.