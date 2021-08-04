Man wounded in road rage shooting on Normandale Street, Amazon driver was main witness

Pixabay

A man was shot and injured in a road rage incident that took place in west Fort Worth on Tuesday morning, as reported by The Star Telegram.

The violent incident occurred when two cars were about to leave an apartment complex.

What are the details?

Fort Worth police stated that the shooting happened when two vehicles were on their way out of an apartment complex. Authorities got the emergency call reporting the incident at about 11:30 a.m.

The location of the shooting was in the 3000 block of Normandale Street, as the news outlet points out. While the two vehicles were headed for the exit someone started shooting toward the other vehicle and the victim was hit by bullets.

The man was wounded, and first responders transported him immediately to John Peter Smith Hospital so he could get treatment for the injuries.

The latest update about the victim is that the man is in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery. Officials did not reveal if the man who got hurt in the road rage shooting was driving one of the cars or if he was a passenger in the vehicle.

Initially police had reported that an Amazon driver was shot in the incident, but it turned out that driver witnessed the road rage shooting. The investigation continues as detectives gather evidence and follow leads to track the shooter responsible for the injuries. It is not known how the road rage incident started or if the victim and the attacker knew each other. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who has relevant information about the shooting, can offer video footage or knows the name and likely location of the shooter is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.