17-year-old teenager arrested for Laurelhill Lane murder

The mystery surrounding the death of Oscar DeLaRosa in south Fort Worth is about to be solved. Homicide detectives have identified the main suspect for the shooting death and have also arrested the him.

A teenager is currently in custody for killing the 21-year-old man, as reported by The Star Telegram.

What are the details?

Damian Hernandez, 17, has been arrested for the slaying of Oscar DeLaRosa on July 16. The terrible incident occurred in the 2300 block of Laurelhill Lane, as the news outlet points out.

The victim was shot at about 3:15 p.m., based on a statement from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man was transported to an emergency room in the 5900 block of South Hulen Street in a private car. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save his life. Fort Worth police said the man was pronounced dead as soon as he reached the medical facility. DeLaRosa used to live in Fort Worth.

Damian Hernandez has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of murder. It is not known what could have caused the shooting, if the victim and the teenager knew each other or if this was a random attack based on a heated argument.

Anyone who has relevant information about the shooting, can point to a prior dispute that may have brought it about, has details about the unknown driver who brought the victim to the emergency room, or can provide video footage of the incident is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.