Teenager arrested for shooting boy in the neck in high school parking lot, motive unknown

Pixabay

A teenager has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder for a Fort Worth killing that took place in June, in a parking lot outside Eastern Hills High School. The victim was shot in the neck and did not survive the injuries, as reported by The Star Telegram.

What are the details?

Jaris Brothers was arrested for the shooting death of Jaylen Patterson. The terrible incident took place on June 7 in the parking lot of Eastern Hills High School, in the 5700 block of Shelton Street, near Weiler Boulevard. Patterson, 17, was seriously injured in the attack. He was shot in the neck shortly after classes had ended for the day, as the news outlet points out.

The shooting occurred at about 5:20 p.m. First responders transported the boy to a hospital so he could get treatment for the injuries, but it was too late. The teenager was pronounced dead the next day at the medical facility. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim and stated that the boy had lived in Keller.

Patterson was a tenth grader at Eastern Hills High School, but had dropped his enrollment in April, based on a statement made by a Fort Worth Independent School District official. Initially it was said that there was no record of Patterson studying there. Fort Worth Police did not give details about the motive that triggered the deadly shooting.

Anyone who has relevant information about the suspected attacker, the victim or any conflict that may have set off the violent incident is asked to get in touch with authorities as soon as possible.