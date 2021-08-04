Driver killed in morning crash on State Highway 121 in Grapevine: “The front of the car was crushed”

Pixabay

A man lost his life in a terrible crash that took place along the connector from State Highway 121 to FM 2499, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

A driver died early on Tuesday morning in Grapevine. The man was involved in a one-car crash, as stated by officials.

Grapevine Police got the emergency call reporting the car crash at about 2:45 a.m. The caller said that a vehicle had crashed on the connector from northbound State Highway 121 to FM 2499, according to the news outlet.

“The first officer noticed the front end of the car was crushed and ran up to the driver’s side window to render aid. The officer broke the glass to reach the driver and discovered the man behind the wheel was unresponsive,” a news release from authorities states.

Investigators revealed that the driver failed to take a curve along the connector. The damage to the car was extensive and the impact had pinned the driver in place. As soon as firefighters arrived at the location, they determined that there was nothing n to be done to help the victim. The man was declared dead on the scene, according to the release.

The exit from westbound Interstate 635 to northbound SH 121 was closed off for almost three hours while officials gathered evidence to clarify how the accident occurred.

“Traffic investigators determined the driver continued straight as the road curved, and the driver crashed head-on into a road sign and pillar. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation,” the release added.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or can provide video footage of the accident is asked to get in touch with Grapevine authorities as soon as possible.