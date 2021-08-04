COVID-19 threat level for Dallas County moves to red in wake of “frightening trajectory”

Pixabay

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced that the COVID-19 threat level for Dallas County has been increased to red. Residents are advised to stay home and only travel for essential items or needs, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

In response to the “frightening trajectory” of infection cases cited by County Judge Clay Jenkins, we are now on a red level alert, which means there’s a “high risk” of transmission of the coronavirus in the community.

The announcement was made last night, just after 10 p.m., as the news outlet points out. Jenkins revealed that that there has been a unanimous decision made by the county’s Public Health Committee to increase the threat level to red. The risk of community transmission is high, and all residents are advised to stay at home as much as possible. Travelling should be reserved only for emergencies or essential needs.

According to Dallas County guidelines, this is the highest of the color-coded threats in its assessment system. The change was brought on by a spike in hospitalizations coupled with the much more contagious delta variant.

On July 23 the threat level was raised from yellow to orange citing the same metrics. The last time the county was on a red threat alert was in March. Even though a red alert level is equivalent to a shelter-in-place order and the county recommends wearing a face cover, the outlet emphasizes that this is undermined by the executive order banning vaccine and mask mandates.

Jenkins stated that the numbers are rising and that they include hospitalizations of children and people in long-term care. “Dallas County and Texas substantially lag national averages for vaccination rates,” Judge Clay Jenkins wrote on social media.

Based on a forecast from the UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas County may have up to 1,500 new COVID-19 cases daily by August 19.