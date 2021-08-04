Man killed in shooting on Elam Road, gunman running loose

Pixabay

A man took his last breath after he was shot several times in a confrontation that took place in southeast Dallas. The injuries from the gunfire exchange were extensive and the victim did not survive, as reported by the Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

Dallas police got the emergency call reporting a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. The violent incident took place in the 7300 block of Elam Road near C.F. Hawn Freeway, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Officials have stated that the victim tried to get away to safety. After being shot the man got into his car and drove off. Unfortunately, he didn’t get very far. He crashed the vehicle in the 1400 block of South Buckner Road near Lake June Road in Pleasant Grove.

When first responders got to the location of the crash there was nothing to be done for the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Dallas police and fire rescue crews were notified about the crash at about 12:30 a.m., based on official statements. Authorities have identified the victim as 26-year-old Anton Osborn. No further details about the shooting have been given for now.

It is not known what the motive behind the shooting was or if anyone has been taken into custody for it or identified as a potential suspect.

Anyone who has relevant information about the cause of the incident, can tell if the victim knew the attacker or can give the name and likely location of the gunman needs to get in touch with Dallas police at 214-671-3650 as soon as possible.