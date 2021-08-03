Man suspected of killing teenager in road rage incident turns himself in: “Prayers were answered today”

Pixabay

The suspect charged in a road rage shooting that claimed the life of a teenager in Houston turned himself in on Monday, as reported by Fox News.

What are the details?

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is currently charged with murder for the shooting death of David Castro on July 6. The teenager was on his way home with his family after a Houston Astros game.

Williams was identified by authorities through a social media post on Friday afternoon, as the news outlet points out.

“Prayers were answered today. Our family has been praying for the safe arrest of the suspect. The fact that he safely surrendered and did not put any of the community members in jeopardy, none of the police department members in jeopardy, is an answered prayer,” David's father, Paul, said after finding out that Williams was at police headquarters and had decided to turn himself in.

The father was also thankful to the police for “working tirelessly to bring justice” after the terrible incident.

“We will not stand by and allow people to brutally murder and harm our citizens and do nothing about it. We're going to stand strong as a police department, our citizens, and every arm of this criminal justice system to get things under control," HPD Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference.

“Our family has been inundated with love and prayer and support. And I understand that there were a great number of tips that came in, that came in because you all were touched by this story, and you could see your own children in my son. And so, I thank you for doing that. The only word that comes to mind is ‘unimaginable’. There are no words in the English language, nor should there be, to describe the pain that we're going through right now,” the victim’s father concluded.