Housekeeper at senior facility in Southlake wins car in vaccine raffle. She prayed before the shot

Pixabay

Gracie Kennedy, a housekeeper for a senior life management company, has just won a new car as part of a COVID-19 vaccine raffle. The woman will get to drive a brand new 2021 Nissan Versa, as reported by CBS DFW.

What are the details?

Harbor Retirement Associates has stated that it is currently organizing the raffle as part of its ongoing effort to encourage all employees and residents at Harbor Chase Senior Living to get immunized against COVID-19.

“I recall the day at our vaccine clinic when Gracie was nervously trying to decide whether she was going to get the vaccine. She asked if she could take a few moments to go to her car and pray about it. I told her to take her time and let me know when she was ready,” Veronica H. Cobb, Executive Director of Harbor Chase of Southlake said for the news outlet.

Harbor Chase communities have held several vaccine drives and each immunized community worker was entered in the special raffle for a chance to win over $70,000 in cash prizes. The Grand Prize was the 2021 Nissan Versa, as stated in a news release.

Hopefully more people decide to get the shot so the vulnerable members of our community can be protected against risks and possibly deadly consequences. While the decision to get immunized may not be an easy one and there are many arguments to consider, what needs to prevail is what you think is best for your family, friends, and everyone you care about. It is up to us to get back to a safe social life.