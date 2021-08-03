Fort Worth, TX

Cook Children's raises alert for high rate of COVID-19 cases among young patients

Amy Christie

Doctors encourage Fort Worth parents to keep their kids home, even if they just seem to have a runny nose. As COVID-19 cases surge and the delta variant spreads, health officials are seeing more kids test positive for the virus.

Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth has stated that 16 of its young patients had COVID on Monday, as NBC DFW reports.

What are the details?

The Fort Worth hospital has stated that it’s positivity rate for the virus spiked to 10.3%, compared to 1% on June 2.

“Children come in with a headache and stomachache, needing to see multiple specialists, from cardiologists to infectious disease doctors. We've had over 130 kids come in with this very severe illness this year, so I am fully expecting another surge of cases with this very similar problem,” Cook Children's Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention Dr. Marc Mazade said for the news outlet.

Mazade is also convinced that schools should be sending out emails to parents every two weeks, reminding them about COVID-19 safety protocols and policies and to keep their children home when sick, even for something apparently harmless such as sneezing.

In the specialist’s opinion, recurring reminders not to send sick kids to school may prove to be a turning point to lower the rate at which infection spreads.

Hopefully a solution will soon be found for parents who wish to keep their kids home, in a virtual learning environment. Health risks may prompt a rise in homeschooling among concerns for the highly aggressive delta variant of the coronavirus.

