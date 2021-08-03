Armed robbers beat man, threaten wife and kids while ransacking east Houston home

Pixabay

Houston police are searching for the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery that left one family terrorized.

Their home in east Houston was attacked and the robbers got away with many valuable items after beating the husband and threatening his wife and children, as Click2 Houston reports.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the attackers.

What are the details?

Houston police got the emergency call reporting a robbery at about 11:30 p.m., on July 6. The incident took place in the 8900 block of Sultan Drive, as the news outlet points out.

Officials said that three men approached the homeowner at one point when he stepped outside the house. They came at him quickly and he was forced to get back into the home by the suspects. The attackers kept hitting the man with a handgun. The suspects also threatened the man’s wife and children.

In the meantime, they searched all the house and located the most valuable items. They stole a large number of items before leaving the house. The three men drove off in a black vehicle.

No further details were given out about the robbery. It is not known what items they got away with or how much they’re worth.

Anyone who has relevant information about the robbery, was in the area and could hear the incident when it happened, can offer video footage of the incident, noticed any suspicious cars in the area in the days preceding the robbery or can give the names and likely locations of the three attackers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

You can also submit a tip online or by using the Crime Stoppers app. Crime Stoppers has put up a $5,000 reward for any information that brings about an arrest or indictment in the case.