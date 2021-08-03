Dallas, TX

Candlelit vigil honors 3 people killed in street racing crash in west Dallas

A candlelit vigil was held in Dallas on Monday evening to honor the three people who lost their lives in a street racing crash that took place on Friday night, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

The crash that happened on Friday night was the second fatal incident caused by street racing in the Dallas County in a week.

Dallas police got the emergency call reporting a crash at about 11:40 p.m. The location of the crash was in the 300 block of West Mockingbird Lane near the Trinity River, as the news outlet points out.

A witness told detectives that a Range Rover and a Chevrolet Tahoe were driving very fast when they crashed as they were travelling across the bridge.

The Tahoe slammed into a guardrail and then vaulted into the air, eventually crashing into a nearby building and catching fire, as police stated. The Range Rover struck two telephone poles. All the people who were inside the Tahoe were declared dead on the scene.

The two people travelling in the Range Rover were taken to a local hospital to get treatment for their injuries. They could be charged for what happened, according to officials.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identities yet because they are waiting to confirm their fingerprints.

The vigil took place on Monday, at 7 p.m. Dozens of people stopped by, and a memorial was made with candles, flowers and other items to remember the lives lost in the tragic incident. The victims were all part of the same family.

