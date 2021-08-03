Frisco, TX

Frisco ISD to offer last-minute virtual learning option for kids ineligible for COVID vaccine

Amy Christie

Since the bill that would’ve funded online programs for public schools was not passed, Frisco school leaders are planning to put out a last-minute virtual learning option for students who can’t get their vaccine yet, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

Spokeswoman Meghan Cone revealed that the district officials are going to bring back online options for students due to the concerns about the surge of COVID cases and the extremely contagious delta variant.

Frisco school officials had been firmly backing the push for Legislature to allow funding for virtual classes just like it’s done for in-person learning.

While school leaders had been confident that the bill would pass, a blow was dealt to virtual learning options by the last minute walkout by Texas House Democrats, as the news outlet points out.

As a result, many districts were forced to scrape different plans to make sure all students are safe.

Superintendent Mike Waldrip wrote a letter to parents after the session ended stating that “Frisco ISD has no choice but to discontinue planning for this option in the coming school year.”

However, things took a different turn this week. District leaders emailed staff to let them know they will move forward with virtual learning anyway. Students in early childhood classes through sixth grade will be able to sign up for virtual learning, as Cone explained.

All kids 12 and older are allowed to have the vaccine shots. No details were given out about how the district is going to pay for the virtual classes. Cone stated that additional information will be available soon and that a formal announcement for families is in the works.

School starts on August 12 for all students.

“We plan to have this in place only as long as there isn’t a vaccine available for kids in this age group. Whenever a vaccine is widely available for younger kids, we’ll disable this option,” Cone said for the outlet.

Frisco is thus joining other school districts by cancelling and then re-launching virtual learning as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

