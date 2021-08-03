Man gets 40 years in jail for killing grandmother in north Houston apartment complex

Pixabay

A 26-year-old man will be spending 40 years in prison for shooting a grandmother at an apartment complex in north Houston, as reported by Click2 Houston.

What are the details?

James Johnson was convicted of murdering 42-year-old Ladisha Robinson, as Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated on Monday.

Authorities said the man shot the woman in the head while she was trying to run from him. The terrible incident took place on May 31, 2018.

“This man fired a pistol into a car full of people, including babies, with no regard for human life. Ms. Robinson’s family will never see her smile or hear her laugh ever again because this man got angry and decided to use a gun to get even,” Ogg said for the news outlet.

During the trial that lasted for a week, the jury heard testimonies pointing out that Johnson, who was a friend of Robinson’s adult son, had argued with the son and the woman’s daughter. The conflict started at the La Esencia Apartments, located on 300 North Vista Drive. The disputed got heated up at about 8:30 p.m., on May 30, 2018.

Witnesses stated that Johnson threatened the woman’s 22-year-old daughter with a gun and then she called the police. Johnson was gone from the apartment when Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constables got to the scene.

After midnight, Robinson, her daughter and four little kids, got into the grandmother’s car, ready to leave the apartment complex to escape any violent threats. The woman’s son was also walking outside, close to the car, to make sure that they got away safely.

That was the moment when Johnson fired once toward the car’s open window. Robinson was struck and killed.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Thomas, who prosecuted the case with ADA Whitney Rasberry, is convinced that the decision reflects justice for the woman and her family.

“He is a dangerous person. And the community needs to know that this is the result of dangerous actions,” Thomas said for the outlet.