Fort Worth man arrested for murdering teenager at apartment complex had 17 pending charges

Pixabay

A Fort Worth man was taken into custody on Tuesday for a robbery turned into a shooting death. The victim of the incident was a teenager, and the mean is charged with capital murder, as The Star Telegram reports.

What are the details?

Carlin Warren, 22, has been arrested for the robbery and shooting death of a teenager on June 1, at an apartment complex in Fort Worth.

The man has been booked into the Tarrant County jail on Tuesday and his bond was set at $1 million, as the news outlet points out.

The man is charged with capital murder for the teenager’s death, and he also has 17 other pending charges. Those range from credit card abuse to evading arrest and the crimes were committed in Haltom City, Arlington, and Fort Worth.

Warren is accused of being involved in the robbing and slaying of David Barrera on June 1.

Fort Worth police responded to the emergency call mentioning a shooting at the Patriot Pointe Apartments, located at 2151 Southeast Loop 820.

As soon as they go to the location, first responders found a teenager on the ground. The victim was in the parking lot. The boy had two gunshot wounds, as stated by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was later identified by authorities as David Barrera.

The teenager’s death was ruled to be a homicide.

The investigation into the killing that happened as a result of an alleged robbery continues. Anyone who has relevant information about the encounter between the suspect and the victim is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.