Drunken driver spins into moving traffic, kills 72-year-old man

Pixabay

A Houston man has been taken into custody and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 72-year-old man.

The terrible incident took place in southwest Houston on Sunday, as reported by Click2 Houston.

What are the details?

Houston police got the emergency call reporting a crash at about 3:05 a.m., on Sunday. The incident happened on the Southwest Freeway between Bissonnet Street and Gessner Road, as the news outlet points out .

Michael David Arevealo, 35, was travelling in a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The man was headed westbound when he lost control of the car and ended up crashing into a light pole, based on official statements.

The force of the impact caused Arevealo’s vehicle to spin right in the middle of moving traffic, police revealed. The 72-year-old man was not able to avoid getting hit by the truck. His car crashed right into it, according to authorities.

Detectives determined that Arevealo had been driving while intoxicated. The man is currently charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The victim’s name has not been released by the authorities. No further details were given out about the incident.

It is not known if other people were injured in the crash or how many vehicles got damaged when the man’s car slammed into traffic.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide video footage is asked to get in touch with Houston authorities as soon as possible.

Driving and alcohol don’t mix and every time you get behind the wheel it’s best to keep things sober. It’s the only way to keep yourself and everyone else sharing the road with you safe. And you will avoid regrets later.