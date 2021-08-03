Balloon release in honor of Houston mother shot and killed by husband, two kids struck by bullets

Pixabay

Family, close friends and even complete strangers joined the balloon release held in honor of 36-year-old Valerie Junius who died in Katy, Texas.

The mother of six children was killed on Thursday by her husband Lawrence Reed, 53, because she was going to leave him, as ABC News reports.

What are the details?

Family and neighbors gathered in front of the home on Roaring Oaks Lane in Katy, where the woman was killed on Thursday.

Two of the woman’s children were also shot and hurt in the violent incident, as stated by officials. Reed was taken into custody and is currently facing a murder charge.

“She didn't know she was walking into this. She was going to leave him. She was tired,” Treshawnda Junius, the victim’s cousin, said for the news outlet.

The woman’s cousin said she returned home the day before she was killed.

“He knew it was over when she stayed in Chicago for as long as she stayed. He knew it was over. He killed her. He didn't give her a chance. Her kids don't deserve this.”

Valerie’s children are aged between 4 and 20. The children who were hurt in the shooting survived their injuries.

“My cousin was a very good mother to the best of her abilities. She loved her kids. Everything she did was for her kids,” the cousin said for Click2 Houston.

Unfortunately, domestic violence is surging at an all-time high in the area, with a much higher number of cases in 2021, as the Harris County Sheriff's Office said for ABC News.

“If you have family that are unhappy in relationships, I urge you to stand by them. I wish I called my cousin. I wish I called her,” the cousin concluded.