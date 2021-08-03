Houston house party turns into chaos when gunfire rings out, one man critically injured

Pixabay

A house party went completely out of hand on late Saturday night when gunshots were suddenly heard, and everyone tried to take cover or figure out where the danger was coming from. One man was hurt by bullets and had to be taken to a hospital, as Click2 Houston reports.

What are the details?

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office got the emergency call mentioning a shooting during a party at about 10:40 p.m., on Saturday. The location of the shocking incident was a house in the 10300 block of Autumn Meadow Lane, as the news outlet points out. The caller reported hearing several gunshots.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

As soon as first responders arrived on the scene, it was determined that a house party had been organized at the house. After searching the place, a Hispanic man was found on the ground. The victim was in his early twenties and had been shot several times.

The man was transported immediately to a hospital in downtown Houston via LifeFlight so he could get treatment for the injuries. The latest update from investigators is that the man is in critical condition at the medical facility.

Detectives talked to witnesses at the location and determined that while the party was underway a disturbance occurred, and a man used his gun multiple times. The victim was struck and hurt. Witnesses’ accounts also mentioned that it is likely the victim was particularly targeted by the shooter. However, not many details are available about what happened because the investigation is in its early stages.

A person of interest has been taken into custody by deputies.

Authorities are reviewing video footage from security cameras to have a better understanding of what took place at the house on that night and how the shooting happened.

Anyone who has relevant information about the incident or can point out a motive that may have triggered it is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.