Premium tickets available for State Fair of Texas! Get yours while they last

Pixabay

Now is your chance to get premium one-day tickets to the State Fair of Texas! The number of available tickets is limited, don’t miss your spot!

For the price of a premium ticket, you can go to the fair any day between September 24 and October 17. One tickets costs $24, and the offer is limited.

If you want to pay a bit less, you can just choose a date and buy your ticket. However, you need to keep in mind that if you don’t have a premium ticket, you won’t get a refund if you can’t go to the fair on the day you selected.

Daily admission tickets for the fair will be on sale starting September 9.

Season passes are available now.

Premium tickets are valid for any of the 24 days of the fair. They provide you with the highest flexibility without having to choose any day in advance. This type of ticket can only be bought online.

You can use this link to purchase your ticket.

What about COVID-19 safety protocols?

Fair organizers have siad that state, local and federal guidelines will be followed to guarantee that everyone gets to enjoy the event safely, as Fox News reports.

As part of its ongoing mission to celebrate community, The Fair gives back by teaming up with the North Texas Food Bank. 2.1 million free admission tickets will also be given out to North Texas students and teachers, 1,100 creative competitions will be hosted during the event, and it will provide over 6,000 seasonal jobs and help boost North Texas economy.

Come have fun and do your part in helping the community go through these challenging times. And if you can contribute by having something tasty it’s a win-win for everyone!