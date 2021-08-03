Coppell man gets 11 years in jail for snapping $17 million from COVID-19 relief funds in PPP loans

Pixabay

Dinesh Sah, 55, secured $17 million from the program created to support small businesses during the pandemic. The man got away with the amounts by using fake financial documents, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

A Coppell man will be spending 11 years in prison for his scheme to get almost $25 million in loans given out through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Court records showed that Dinesh Sah applied to eight lenders for 15 different loans from April to August 2020. The total amount the man applied for goes up to $24.8 million and he received over $17 million, as the news outlet points out.

Sah gave fake payroll information, bank statements and tax statements to secure the loans, prosecutors stated. After getting the loans the man put the money into buying several houses in Texas and he also paid off mortgages for several properties in California.

He didn’t stop there, though. He went on to buy luxury cars such as a Corvette Stingray, a Porsche Macan, and a Bentley convertible. He also sent millions to different bank accounts using international money transfers.

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer ordered the man to pay $17.3 million in restitution. He agreed to forfeit eight homes, six cars and over $9 million.

“Even as COVID-19 devastated companies around the nation, Mr. Sah sapped millions of dollars from the relief fund that could have helped them. He exploited the pandemic for personal gain, and we are proud to hold him accountable,” Prerak Shah, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas wrote in a statement.