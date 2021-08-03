Dallas, TX

Dallas cops looking for pickup driver who ran over group of people, killed one person

Amy Christie

Pixabay

Dallas authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a pickup driver who ran over a group of people and didn’t look back.

One of them was killed in the crash, as CBS DFW reports.

What are the details?

Dallas police got the emergency call reporting a car crash at about 3:00 a.m., on July 11. The incident took place in the 900 block of Botham Jean Boulevard and Canton Street, as the news outlet points out.

Dallas investigators have revealed that the driver was travelling in a black Chevrolet Silverado Z71 pickup. He was the one who caused the death of one person after hitting the group of people. There were also injuries to “several others.”

Police said that the truck involved in the hit-and-run incident has a lift kit and black tire rims. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s. The man has a slim build and stands about 5’07”. When he was last spotted, he had on dark-colored jeans and a white t-shirt.

When the crash occurred, the suspect had two other passengers in the car. One of them was a man wearing dark clothes and the other one was a woman who had on a tie-dye strapless dress.

The two passengers ran away with the suspect on foot after the crash took place. Investigators also believe that one of the passengers may have been involved in another disturbance or minor traffic accident right before the crash occurred.

Anyone who has information about the crash, recognizes the vehicle or knows the identity of the driver and his likely location is asked to get in touch with Detective Kenneth Watson at 214-671-0015 as soon as possible.

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

