Pedestrian left on street after car crash, driver takes off in a hurry

Pixabay

Houston police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and then didn’t hesitate to take off at high speed from the scene of the incident, as reported by Click2 Houston.

What are the details?

Investigators are after a driver who hit a pedestrian and didn’t stop to try and help or see how the victim felt after the impact.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office got an emergency call at about 9:47 p.m. The location of the incident was in the 14800 block of the North Freeway service road at the intersection of Airtex Drive, as the news outlet points out.

The caller had mentioned a shooting, but when the crews arrived on the scene, they determined it was actually a hit-and-run crash.

First responders found the woman lying on the ground. The victim was in the middle of the street. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save her life. She was declared dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been either standing, crossing, or walking across the street. She was hit by a gray or silver vehicle, but no description is available for the car. It is not clear what size or type of car the driver involved in the crash was traveling in.

Detectives added that it was the woman who failed to give the right of way to cars on that road. The car that hit her didn’t stop after the terrible crash. Instead of trying to help, the driver fled the scene.

Police have stated that the car involved in the crash could be damaged either on the right side or in the front due to the force of the impact.

The investigation is active as detectives gather evidence to trace the driver. Anyone who has relevant information about the fatal crash is asked to get in touch with HCSO’s hit-and-run division at (713) 274-7400 as soon as possible.