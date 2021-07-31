Street racing claims man’s life in Carrollton

Pixabay

A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash fueled by street racing in Carrollton, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

Carlos Alfredo Alas Rivera was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree close to East Trinity Mills Road and Willowgate Lane, as stated in a police news release.

Carrollton police got the emergency call mentioning a crash at about 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. The location of the incident was in the 2600 block of Trinity Mills, as the outlet points out.

Officials revealed that Rivera was racing another driver at the time of the crash on westbound Trinity Mills. The was no one else in the car with him when the crash occurred.

The other driver was one of Rivera’s friends. He didn’t leave the scene. He stayed at the location and cooperated with detectives. The other driver and the two passengers in his car were not injured in the incident.

The news release from the police mentions that Rivera was racing a “carload of friends” on Trinity Mills.

Detectives are still investigating the incident to determine if there will be any charges. Street racing is a felony in the state of Texas when it involves serious injuries or death, according to the police.

It is shocking how many lives street racing has claimed and stopping it is proving to be a challenge for law enforcement. In Dallas, a dedicated speeding and racing task force has been formed. It might be useful to consider acting like that in each suburb to make the roads safer and protect pedestrians and drivers.