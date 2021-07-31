Man fatally shot in southeast Dallas tries to escape, crashes car two miles away

Pixabay

A man lost his life on Saturday morning after a shooting that took place in southeast Dallas. The victim attempted to drive away to safety, but the wounds were serious, and he crashed after only two miles, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

Dalla police were called in to intervene for a shooting at about 12:17 a.m. The location of the incident was in the 7300 block of Elam Road, west of U.S. Highway 175, as the news outlet points out.

First responders arrived swiftly on the scene, but the victim wasn’t there. The wounded man reportedly got in a car and tried to get help or arrive to safe place.

Unfortunately, the injuries were too many and he didn’t make it to the end of his trip. The man crashed his car two miles away in the 1400 block of South Buckner, based on official statements. The man was declared dead on the scene.

No information was given out about the violent incident in which the man got hurt. It is not clear how many other people were involved, if it was just a confrontation with one attacker or if a group was involved. The motive for the killing is not known and the victim’s identity has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The investigation is active, and detectives are following leads and gathering evidence to help explain what took place last night and why the man was killed.

Anyone who has relevant information about the way the shooting took place, how it started, the motive that could have triggered it or can give the names and likely location of the persons responsible for the deadly incident is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.