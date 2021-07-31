Dallas street racing kills three people, 2 others in critical condition after crash

Pixabay

Three people lost their lives in a crash caused by street racing in West Dallas last night, as reported by WFAA.

Two others were hurt in the incident after two vehicles speeded and then collided.

What are the details?

Dallas police got the emergency call reporting the crash at about 11:40 p.m. The location of the incident was in the 300 block of West Mockingbird Lane, near where the street becomes Westmoreland Road at the Trinity River, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

A witness told detectives that a Range Rover and a Chevrolet Tahoe had been heading north at a high rate of speed. The two cars apparently collided while they were driving across the bridge. The Tahoe slammed into a guardrail and then got vaulted into the air. It eventually crashed into a building, according to official statements.

The Range Rover driver lost control of the vehicle and hit two telephone poles. After that the vehicle caught on fire.

Officers have revealed that the three people inside the Tahoe died at the scene. Two of them had been ejected from the vehicle. The two people who were in the Range Rover were taken to a local hospital by first responders. They were both in stable condition.

Authorities stated on Saturday morning that the crash is being investigated. Street racing is believed to be the main factor in the terrible incident that ended three lives.

More than a dozen police and emergency vehicles came to the scene. The road was closed off in both directions as evidence was being gathered.

No further details have been given out for now.