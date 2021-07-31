Dallas man arrested for slaying Good Samaritan who tried to break up fight

Pixabay

Anthony Dewayne Bradley, 32, has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a man who tried to break up a dispute in West Dallas last week, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

The suspect is in jail and faces a murder charge for shooting the victim several times.

What are the details?

Dallas police have taken Anthony Dewayne Bradley, 32, into custody on a murder charge for the death of Josue Monsivais Rodriguez. The suspect was booked into the Dallas County jail on Thursday, as the news outlet points out.

Authorities got the emergency call about a shooting on July 23. The terrible incident took place in the 1700 block of Pueblo Street.

First responders found a man on the ground. Monsivais, 22, had been shot multiple times. The man was immediately transported to a local hospital so he could get treatment for the injuries, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead as soon as he got to the medical facility.

As stated in an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the outlet, Bradley had been arguing with a woman in a car parked in front of the duplex. Monsivais walked up to them on hearing the raised voices, knocked on the window and then told Bradley he couldn’t do things like that there.

Bradley told the man to go away. Monsivais went to his own home and took a gun, as mentioned in the affidavit. When he came back, he asked Bradley to leave again, and they started arguing. When the disputed got heated up, Bradley reportedly got out of the car and shot Monsivais several times.

The suspect let the woman get off from the vehicle before driving away from the location, the affidavit adds. Detectives also interviewed a witness who said that Monsivais had not threatened the suspect at all or even raised his hand.

Bradley’s bail has been set at $500,000. Court records in the Dallas County also include a previous conviction for unlawful possession of a gun on his name.