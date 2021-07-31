Man shot in his car on Lemmon Avenue, motive unknown

Pixabay

Dallas police are investigating a shooting incident after a 27-year-old man got hurt early on Saturday. The victim was sitting inside a car in the Oak Lawn neighborhood when the terrible incident took place, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

Authorities got the emergency call mentioning a shooting at about 2:40 a.m. The location of the incident was in the 3700 block of Lemmon Avenue, between Oak Lawn Avenue and Welborn Street, as the news outlet points out .

As soon as they arrived at the location, first responders found the man inside a gray four-door Toyota Camry. He had been shot. The victim was in critical condition and had to be immediately transported to a local hospital so he could get treatment for the injuries, based on official statements.

No further information has been given out about the man’s health condition since arriving at the medical facility. The motive for the shooting is not known and no arrest has been made yet.

As the investigation moves forward more details will come out about the way the shooting took place and whether it was a planned attack or a random incident.

Anyone who has relevant information about the motive that triggered the shooting, any prior conflict or dispute that may have set the incident off, knows about a connection between the victim and the shooter or can give the name and likely location of the attacker is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.