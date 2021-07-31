Man gets shot in the face after leaving relative’s home at night. Unknown caller tells family

Pixabay

A 20-year-old man ended up in the emergency room just after he left a relative’s house. He had to be taken to Fort Worth by air ambulance due to the severity of the injury.

The victim was shot in the face, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

Parker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after one man was dropped off at a hospital in Azle. The victim had been shot in the face and also had an injured shoulder. The incident took place on Thursday night, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The man was immediately transported to Fort Worth by air ambulance. He got treatment after reaching the medical facility and the authorities stated on Friday that he is in stable condition.

Investigators have revealed that the violent incident occurred inside a car. The location was in the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 730 in Azle. The victim got hurt at about 10:00 p.m., on Thursday night.

The man had just left a relative’s home on Thursday night and the witnesses interviewed by detectives did not mention any unusual or even suspicious circumstances as the man was getting ready to go.

About half an hour later, the relatives got a call letting them know that the man was in the emergency room, based on official statements.

The victim was brought to the hospital in a private car by another man. The driver did not identify himself and he left in a hurry, according to the authorities.

The sheriff's office stated that the investigation is still in its early stages, as detectives gather evidence and pursue leads. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone who has relevant information about the motive behind the shooting or can point out the name and likely location of the attacker is asked to get in touch with the authorities as soon as possible.