Large house fire and heavy smoke in Plano. Resident broke free but got injured

Pixabay

Plano firefighters had to battle heavy flames and billowing smoke after a fire broke out at a house. The incident took place on Friday evening, at about 6 p.m., as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

The fire happened at a house located in the 1600 block of Cherbourg Drive. Firefighter crews initially went inside the affected structure, but after a while they were forced to evacuate the building and keep fighting the flames from the outside, due to the nature of the fire.

One person was inside the home. The person managed to get out of the burning structure once the crews arrived on the scene. The crews were able to get the fire under control after fighting the flames with a defensive strategy, as the news outlet points out.

The person who was inside the house was hurt in the fire. They were immediately transported to a local hospital to be checked and treated.

No firefighters were injured in the incident. The heavy smoke could be seen in the whole area and several neighbors got worried and called for help.

The Fire Department stated that a second alarm was set based on a possibility that other people might be trapped inside and because of the extreme heat from the flames.

The fire is under control and there is no immediate danger to any house in the surrounding area.

No further information has been released for now. The extent of the damages to the house is not known and no update was given about the resident’s health condition.