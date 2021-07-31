Dallas reopens Fair Park vaccine hub after COVID-19 Delta variant cases surge: “Our hospitals are filling up”

Pixabay

More than 300 people have signed up for today’s pop-up event scheduled at Fair Park. As hospitalizations in Dallas County rise, Judge Clay Jenkins stated that the lease for the vaccine hub might be extended, according to WFAA.

What are the details?

A pop-up vaccine clinic is being hosted by Dallas County Health and Human Services today, due to the COVID-19 Delta variant causing rising infections in the region.

DFW Hospital Council has revealed that almost 1,500 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and more than 25% of that number are in the ICU. The pop-up has been announced after CDC stated on Friday that the new variant is as contagious as chickenpox, the news outlet points out.

The mass drive-thru vaccination site at Fair Park was closed on July 17, marking a low rate of infections, and showing what was thought to be a winning trend against the pandemic.

This Saturday Fair Park hosts the first vaccination event since the closure date.

The county’s lease for Fair Park as a vaccine hub ends on August 1, but the lease may well be extended if infections continue to go up in the next two months.

“Our hospitals are beginning to fill up with people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. As long as there's a need for our community, we want to keep it going as long as we can,” Jenkins said.

Only the Pfizer vaccine shots will be available today at Fair Park. Appointments are not needed, and entry is through Lot 13.

Other locations where you can make an appointment to get vaccinated are the DCHHS main building at 2377 N Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, or the DCHHS Jefferson Clinic at 1113 E. Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 200 in Dallas.

You can use this link to schedule your immunization shots.