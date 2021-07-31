Woman arrested in Weatherford for kidnapping three children in foster care

Pixabay

A woman was taken into custody by Weatherford authorities on kidnapping charges.

Casandra Carter, 37, is charged with family battery in the alleged kidnapping of three kids in foster care, as WFAA reports.

What are the details?

The three children were kidnapped from Illinois, and the woman was traced in Parker County and eventually arrested in Weatherford. Authorities also revealed that she intended to leave the country with the three children.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Carter, the three children and a man were located in a hotel room in Weatherford. The kids appeared to feel well, and they were immediately taken into the care of Child Protective Services, based on official statements.

A police officer from Weatherford got a hit from his license-plate reader on a car. The vehicle was in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn off Interstate 20 in Weatherford, as the news outlet points out.

This was happening on Tuesday, at about 7:30 p.m.

The notification the officer got was about a warrant for the woman’s arrest. He proceeded to confirm the information he had about the case with the FBI. After official confirmation police took Carter into custody at the hotel.

The man who was with the woman and the children was initially arrested too, but he has since been released. Detectives do not believe he was involved in the kidnapping incident.

No further details were given out about the incident.

Anyone who has relevant information about the woman and the children, the possible intentions behind the kidnapping or how Carter ended up staying in Weatherford is asked to get in touch with the authorities as soon as possible.