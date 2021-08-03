Christmas is cancelled for man who killed teenager on Dallas North Tollway

Pixabay

Guy Delaney loved his Christmas tree so much that he convinced his parents to keep the decorations months after Christmas. They’ve had that tree up in his room ever since they lost him in March 2018, his mother told the man who killed him in court.

Terrelwin Jones was going 143 mph on the Dallas North Tollway before slamming into traffic that was slowed down in a work area. Guy Delaney died in the terrible crash, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

Terrelwin Jones, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He also admitted he failed to stop and help the teenager after the crash that took place on March 7, 2018. The victim, a sophomore at Jesuit College Preparatory School, lost his life in the incident.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Testimony was heard by State District Judge Lela Mays on Wednesday morning and afternoon before passing sentence. Jones will serve 10 years’ probation and the judge stated he will have to spend each Thanksgiving and Christmas during his sentence in the Dallas County jail, as the news outlet points out.

“Guy isn’t going to be with his family on those holidays, and you won’t be either, at least for 10 years,” the judge said.

If Jones breaches any of the rules set out by the judge for probation, his sentence could be revoked, and he might be sent to prison for two to 20 years.

The teenager and his father were delayed in the work zone on the tollway at about 10:15 p.m. They were on their way back from a soccer game. When he slammed into traffic, Jones was on his phone and driving 55 mph over the speed limit. He hit several cars on the northbound lanes, including the Delaneys’ Acura.

Their vehicle caught fire after the impact. The teenager’s father struggled to set him free and many other drivers at the scene testified that they also intervened to help. A man took out the fire extinguisher he had in his car to try and keep the flames at bay.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

An emergency room nurse who was there performed CPR to save the boy and realized his pulse was weakening.

Prosecutor Gary McDonald said that Jones left the scene of the incident and called a friend to give him a ride. He was found by troopers at his friend’s apartment at about 5 a.m. the next day. They interviewed him, but he was not arrested at the time. Jones eventually turned himself in to the Dallas County jail.

Jones also took the stand and said he only remembers a part of that night. He claimed a doctor diagnosed him with a concussion on the following day and he thought he had been hit and did not realize he was the one who caused the crash initially.

He pleaded for mercy and forgiveness. He added that he chose to plead guilty so the victim’s family wouldn’t be forced to go through a lengthy trial, vowing he would live a life that would honor Guy if he could get probation instead of jail time.

“I don’t think the fabled concept of closure is realistic,” Neil Delaney, the teenager’s father, said.

“Every fiber of my being aches for Guy,” Shawn Delaney, the boy’s mother, said.

“You wanted to show this family that you’re going to be a productive member of society and that’s what I expect from you,” judge Mays concluded.