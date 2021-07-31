Dallas, TX

SWAT officer on leave after punching man in Deep Ellum brawl

Amy Christie

Pixabay

SWAT officer Melvin Williams is under investigation after a video surfaced showing a Dallas officer confront and punch a man five times in a fight that took place in Deep Ellum.

Dallas police have not officially released his name, but several sources point to Melvin Williams, a SWAT officer who was off duty at the time of the incident. The officer was working at the Off the Cuff Bar on Elm Street when the dispute occurred, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

“Well, definitely the officer has some explaining to do. I think the citizens deserve an investigation, and the department is investigating,” Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said after seeing the footage.

According to the news outlet, this is not the first time Williams is investigated for the way he used force. He is also in the spotlight for two other cases triggered by the protests and unrest in Dallas last summer.

“He's not someone who should be wearing a badge and have a gun in his possession. If they have that much anger and they can't deescalate situations then they should not be a police officer,” Daryl Washington, the attorney representing the two men who got hurt, said.

Mata and Washington also pointed out that in the video two other officers pulled Williams off the man.

“They did not jump on the suspect in an attempt to dogpile. No, the first thing they did was separate and deescalate and handcuff the suspect. Our training is working,” Mata said, emphasizing the one good thing that is visible.
“I want to commend the officers for doing that,” Washington added.

Dallas police training includes instructions for officers to intervene immediately when they spot another officer acting out of line. Chief Eddie Garcia also commended the positive intervention from fellow officers.

Williams is no longer working on the streets and has been placed on administrative duty until the cases go through internal affairs and the courts.

