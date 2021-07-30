Fort Worth carjacker slams into patrol cars in pursuit, ends up trapped in fence

Pixabay

A suspected car thief led Fort Worth police on a wild chase last night. In the end he crashed, was ejected from the car, and had to be cut out of the fence where he got stuck, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

Fort Worth police got the emergency call reporting a stolen vehicle at about 9 p.m. on Thursday night. The caller mentioned that someone had had their car stolen at gunpoint. The location of the incident was in the 3500 block of Alta Mesa, as the news outlet points out.

Officers spread out in the whole area and searched for the stolen vehicle. They found it but when they attempted to stop the car, the driver led them on a chase, based on official statements.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle. The car left the road on South Riverside Drive, the suspect was ejected from the vehicle and ended up trapped in a fence close to a business. Police revealed the man had to be cut out of the fence before he could be taken to a local hospital.

The latest reports mentions that the suspect doesn’t have any life-threatening injuries. Police also said the man hit several squad cars while trying to escape pursuit.

The suspect’s name and age have not been released. The person whose car got stolen was not hurt in the incident.

Anyone who has relevant information about the suspect, witnessed part of the incident or can provide video footage is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.