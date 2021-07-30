Off-duty officer dodges bullets as he tries to help woman accosted by teenager in Far North Dallas

Pixabay

A teenager was taken into custody by Dallas police on Wednesday night after shooting at an off-duty officer at a gas station in Far North Dallas, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

The officer had tried to assist a woman accosted by the teenager close to the gas pumps.

What are the details?

Dallas police got an emergency call requesting assistance at about 8:45 p.m. The location of the incident was in the 3900 block of Frankford Road, near Midway Road, as the news outlet points out.

An off-duty police officer had asked for help after he had confronted a teenager threatening a woman close to the gas pumps. The officer employed by the Seagoville Police Department was working as a security guard for a grocery store at the time when the incident occurred.

He approached when he heard the man and the woman arguing. The teenager ran away as soon as the officer stepped in to help the woman. As he fled, he shot several times toward the officer.

The Segoville officer was not hurt, and he did not use his gun.

The teenager was taken into custody by Dallas authorities a short time after the incident. He was arrested about a mile away from the gas station where he had accosted the woman.

Officials have not released his identity and it is not known for now what charges he will face.

Even though no one was injured in the shooting, at least one bullet hit and damaged a car. The woman was also detained and will be interviewed by detectives.