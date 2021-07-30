75-year-old man shot 80-year-old woman at Tom Thumb because “she was dating again”, she died in car she bought for him

Pixabay

More details have come to light about the terrible shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Tom Thumb in Richardson. An 80-year-old woman was killed in the incident and a probable cause affidavit revealed that the two had been having relationship, but the woman had decided to move on.

The suspect was allegedly extremely jealous because she had decided to start dating again and was already seeing another man, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

Richardson police responded to the shooting incident at the Tom Thumb in the 800 block of West Arapaho Road at noon last Friday. They had received several reports that a man had shot several times toward a pickup truck.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The victim was a woman. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities have identified her as Kathryn Elizabeth Kramer, 80.

Eddie Leon Williams, 75, has been arrested and charged with murder. The man was booked into jail and his bond was set at $250,000, as the news outlet points out.

A probable cause affidavit has been released, adding more details about what took place in the grocery store parking lot.

Kramer’s roommate and friend states in the affidavit that she drove the woman to Tom Thumb. They were about to buy a birthday cake. Kramer decided to wait in the car while her roommate went inside to get the cake. When the roommate came back outside, she saw the car surrounded by many people and then realized that Kramer had been shot.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

She told detectives that she was convinced it was Williams, since they had been having a relationship, as mentioned in the affidavit. She also said that he was the only person who would ever wish to harm her friend.

She added that Williams is “a very jealous man and had just found out that Kramer was possibly dating another man”, the affidavit states.

According to her, Williams didn’t like that Kramer was an outgoing person, with many friends. The roommate also revealed that a week before Kramer had bought a Ford F-350 for Williams. It was the same car she was shot and killed in.

Close to her death Kramer had been nervous and scared of Williams, as the roommate emphasized.

Detectives talked to several neighbors and found out that on the day of the shooting Williams had been spotted driving by in a gray Elantra and waving.

The video footage obtained at Tom Thumb shows a man getting out of a gray Hyundai, approaching the F-350 and then going back in the Hyundai before getting out of the parking lot.